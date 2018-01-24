DWIGHT – William F. Jedlink III, 76, of Dwight passed away Friday, January 19, 2018 at Morris Hospital & Health Care Center in Morris. DWIGHT – William F. Jedlink III, 76, of Dwight passed away Friday, January 19, 2018 at Morris Hospital & Health Care Center in Morris.

William was born May 21, 1941 in Chicago, son of William F. and Effie Eva Jester Jedlink Jr. He married Meryem Seid, and they spent more than 33 years together. She survives in Dwight.

Also surviving are his sons: Dennis Jedlink of Chicago; Tim Jedlink, William F. (Jennifer) Jedlink V, and Jonathan R. Jedlink, all of Dwight; a daughter, Carolanne Jedlink of Illinois; brothers: Charles (Judy) Jedlink of Glenview; David (Diane) Jedlink of Bloomington; a sister, Dolores Vault of Chicago; grandchildren: Kimberly, Jennifer of Sandwich; Matthew, Brooklynn of Chicago; and William F. VI, Andrew and Nicholas of Dwight; and many nieces and nephews.

William is preceded in death by his parents and a son, William F. Jedlink IV.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Dwight. After college he worked as an investor over the years.

Funeral services were Tuesday, January 23, at 11 a.m. at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight. Dr. Pastor Daniel Woodward officiated.

Burial: Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight.

Visitation was from 4 until 7 p.m., Monday, January 22, at the funeral home.

Memorials in honor of William may be made to the First Baptist Church of Dwight’s Multi-Purpose Building Fund.

Online condolences may be made at:

www.hagermemorial.com