Lotus Veneris

Lotus C. Veneris, 78, of Reddick, passed away on Sunday (Jan. 21, 2018) at Presence St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born on May 15, 1939, in Chicago, the daughter of Charpel and Myrtle (Nagell) Unz. Lotus married William Veneris on Nov. 23, 1961, in Chicago. He preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 1983.
Lotus was a retail manager for many years and then worked in home health care for residents in the Dwight and Gardner area. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, playing bingo and working with flowers. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Laura (David) Forneris, of Herscher; four grandchildren, Nicholas (Mary) Forneris, of Bonfield, Ryan (Katarzyna Laba) Forneris, of Chicago, Justin (Lauren) Forneris, of Kankakee, and Kari (Nicholas) Weber, of Herscher; and three great-grandchildren, Morgan, Melanie, Olivia and one on the way.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. on Saturday until the 3:30 p.m. memorial service at the Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.