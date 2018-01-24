DWIGHT – Douglas Christiansen, 89, of Dwight passed away Monday, January 15, 2018 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. DWIGHT – Douglas Christiansen, 89, of Dwight passed away Monday, January 15, 2018 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Doug was born November 30, 1928 in Dwight, son of Soren and Viola Christiansen. He married Wilma J. Johnson November 11, 1950. She passed away February 21, 2015.

Doug is survived by his daughters: Dee (Bruce) Philips of St. Anne and Kim (Dr. Scott) Carlson of Washington; three grandchildren: Dr. Kristin (John) Koth of Monette, Missouri; Kaitlyn (Josh) Brown of Morton; and Jeff Carlson of Washington; a brother-in-law, Wayne Johnson of Pacifica, California; and a sister-in-law, Joyce Christiansen of Dwight.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; sisters-in-law, Maria Johnson and Wanda May; and brother, Jerry Christiansen.

Doug was raised in Dwight, and graduated from Dwight Township High School. He served in the United States Army, then settled back in Dwight, becoming the manager of Clapp’s Supermarket.

He was a lifelong member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church; a member of the Danish Brotherhood; and a past president of the Dwight Chamber of Commerce.

Funeral services were Saturday, January 20, at 11 a.m. in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Dwight.

Burial: Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight.

Visitation was from 10 a.m., Saturday, until the time of services at the church.

Memorials in honor of Doug may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Dwight.

