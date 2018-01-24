METROPOLIS – Carol Sue Studley, 73, of Metro-polis, passed away Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 11:15 p.m. at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky. METROPOLIS – Carol Sue Studley, 73, of Metro-polis, passed away Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 11:15 p.m. at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.

Surviving are her husband of almost 19 years, Herbert (Lee) Studley; two daughters: Angela Farris and friend, Jay; and Mary Lummus and husband, Dan; one stepson, Rod Studley and friend, Sylvia.

Also surviving are four grandchildren: Brandon Meyers and wife, Holly; Carrie Sellers; Cheri Sellers; and Dusty Lummus; three great-grandchildren: Ashley and Blake Meyers and Jacoby Morrow; three brothers: Norman Henderson and wife, Mary; Richard Henderson and wife, Sherry, of Shertz, Texas; and David Henderson and wife, Annie, of Metropolis.

Four sisters: Arema Hinkle of Sumava Resorts, Indiana; Wanda Giasson of Sikeston, Missouri; Patricia Harvill and husband, Richard, of Metropolis; and Karen Henderson of Eddyville, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Loretta Lawbaugh Henderson; two sons: Dallas E. Henson Jr. and Terry L. Henson; three sisters: Virginia Garrity, Lois Henderson and Nedra Henderson; and one grandson, Terry Sellers.

Mrs. Studley was of the Baptist faith and a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who will be missed by all.

Her funeral service was at 1 p.m., Monday, January 22, at the Reddick United Methodist Church, with Linda Michel and Pastor Matthew Payne officiating.

A visitation was held at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Friends called Saturday at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.

Burial was in Round Grove Cemetery, Reddick. Serving as pallbearers: Norman Henderson, Carl Simmons, James W. Hall, Dominic Hendrix, Carter Hendrix and Raymond Stovall.

Memorials may be given to American Heart Association, 2141 W. White Oaks Dr., Suite A, Springfield, IL 62704.

Online condolences may be left at: www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com