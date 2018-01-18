Woodrow Davis

DWIGHT – Woodrow “Bud” Davis, 73, of Dwight passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Morris Hospital in Morris. DWIGHT – Woodrow “Bud” Davis, 73, of Dwight passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Morris Hospital in Morris.

Bud was born October 15, 1944 in Altamont to Woodrow W. and Fern Duckwitz Davis. He married Brenda Kay Sampson June 5, 1964 in Madisonville, Kentucky. She passed away September 30, 2015.

Bud is survived by his son, Steven (Faye) Davis of Marseilles; daughter, Jill (Brent) Ohlendorf of Dwight; mother, Fern Davis; brother, Alf (Nancy) Davis of Altamont; sisters: Nancy Kirchhoff of Decatur; Sharon (Larry) Goers of Altamont; and Tina (John Robinson) Pressley of Decatur; significant other, Dianne Sullivan; close friend, Inez Bradshaw of Auburn, Kentucky; grandchildren: Carina Davis, Eric Davis, Chad Davis, Avery Ohlendorf and Kade Ohlendorf; two great-grandchildren; and honorary grandson, William Bergstrom.

He was also preceded in death by his father; son, Michael Troy Davis; brothers-in-law, Carl Kirchhoff, Larry and Norris Sampson; and sister, Judy Duckwitz.

A graduate of Altamont High School in 1962, he was a member of the Dwight United Methodist Church and the Dwight Night Owls CB Radio group. He was a fan of NASCAR, the Cubs, and traveling. Above all, he enjoyed spoiling his grandkids.

Funeral services were Monday, January 15, at 11 a.m. in Dwight United Methodist Church.

Burial: Arborcrest Cemetery, Effingham, Tuesday, January 16, at 1 p.m.

Visitation was from 3 until 6 p.m., Sunday, at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight.

Memorials in honor of Bud may be made to Dwight United Methodist Church and the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be made at Hagermemorial.

com