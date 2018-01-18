Richard J. Parker

DWIGHT – Richard J. “Rick” Parker, 67, of Dwight passed away at 7:50 p.m., Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Joliet Area Community Hospice. DWIGHT – Richard J. “Rick” Parker, 67, of Dwight passed away at 7:50 p.m., Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Joliet Area Community Hospice.

Rick was born in Morris November 14, 1950, a son of James and Kathleen Underhill Parker. He married Patrice Beverlin January 9, 1981 in Trinity Lutheran Church, Herscher. She survives.

Other survivors include two sons: Anthony (Melinda Ramistella) Parker of Rochester, Illinois and CJ (Laura) Parker of Hamler, Ohio; three grandchildren: Brystol, Brielle and Briggs; one brother, Robert (Beverly) Parker of Dwight; three sisters: Carol Parker of Lincoln; Lynne (Jeff) Bertrand of Bloomington; and Sandy (Robert) Farrell of Dwight.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Cathy Gearhart.

Rick graduated from Dwight High School in 1968 and was a member of the undefeated 1967 Dwight Football Team. He graduated from Western Illinois University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Ag Mechanization.

Rick loved farming, riding his Harley, and spending time with his family.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 13, in Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Dwight. Rev. Harvey Nicholson officiated.

Burial: McDowell Cemetery, Dwight.

Visitation was from 4 until 8 p.m., Friday, January 12, at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, and for one hour preceding the service at the church.

Memorials in Rick’s name may be left to Joliet Area Community Hospice.

