PONTIAC – Marilyn J. Wyllie, 83, of Pontiac died Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 6:05 p.m. at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Marilyn was born November 13, 1934 in Wing, a daughter of Reuben and Mildred Whately Metz. She married John H. Wyllie September 15, 1957 in Forrest. He preceded her in death April 30, 2015.

Surviving are two sons: John (Diane) Wyllie of Pontiac and Scott Wyllie of Emington; and one daughter, Jan (Todd) Miller of Pontiac.

Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Evan (Rachel Fink) Wyllie, Ryan (Cara) Miller, Christopher Wyllie, Bethany Miller, Casey Wyllie, Emily Miller, Katie Wyllie and Aaron Wyllie; and six great-grandchildren: Trinity, Nova and Ziva Miller; Bryleigh Fisher; and Seth and Bailee Branscum.

Two brothers: Ron Metz of Champaign and Wayne Metz of Peoria; one sister, Kay Monahan of Forrest; brother-in-law, Glen Waibel; and a special friend, Jim Carroll; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Patricia Waibel; sister-in-law, Marilyn Metz; and a special uncle, Ray Giovanini.

Marilyn was a 1953 graduate of Forrest-Strawn-Wing High School. She was employed as a receptionist/ secretary for Jerome Pearre at the Pontiac Daily Leader, and also worked at Klopfenstein Office Supply Store in Pontiac. She later worked at Wyllie Convenience Store in Pontiac, until retiring in 2009.

She was a member of the Emington Congregational Church of Christ. She belonged to the Emington Thursday Evening Club, Emington Community Club, Livingston County Rural Youth, and the Pontiac Historical Society. She helped with and was a huge supporter of the Emington July 3rd Celebration.

Marilyn’s most cherished time was spent with her family. She also enjoyed attending her children’s and grandchildren’s activities and spending time with friends.

Her funeral was Tuesday, January 16, at 11 a.m. in the Emington Congregational United Church of Christ with Rev. Grant Speece officiating.

Burial: Union Cemetery, Emington.

A visitation was held Monday from 4 until 7 p.m. at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac.

Memorials in Marilyn’s name may be made to Emington Congregational United Church of Christ or Fairview Haven.

Her guestbook may be signed at: www.calvertmem

orial.com