DWIGHT – Margaret Kime, 89, of Dwight passed away Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at her home in Dwight.

Margaret was born August 3, 1928 in Kinsman, daughter of Vincent and Lucille Carr Carey. She married Earl Kime June 12, 1948 in Kinsman. He passed away August 27, 2004.

She is survived by daughters: Linda (John Struck) Kime of St. Charles; Judy (Bruce) Donash of Geneva; and Connie (Randy) England of Schaumburg; grandchildren: Kara (Adam) Atchison of Durham, N.C.; Kyle Donash, Kristina Donash, Nicole (Matt) Kittner; and Eric England, all of Chicago; great-grandchildren: Paige and Logan Kittner of Chicago; a sister, Jean Whamond of Schaumburg; sister-in-law, Arlene Pemberton of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; and a brother-in-law, Leo Miklos of Joliet.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Barbara Miklos and Helen Dunn; and a brother, Robert Carey.

Born and raised in the Kinsman area, she graduated from Mazon High School and attended two years of college at ISU. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dwight; the Dwight Woman’s Club; and St. Patrick’s Altar and Rosary Society.

She helped her husband with his business, Kime Accounting in Dwight, and raised her children at the family home.

Cremation rites were accorded. There was no visitation.

A Memorial Mass was held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 12, in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight. Father Chris Haake officiated.

A private burial will be held at a later date in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Dwight.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Margaret may be made to the Dwight Woman’s Club in care of Marcia Drach, 26521 2200 N. Road, Emington, IL 60934.

Hager Memorial Home was in charge of arrangements.