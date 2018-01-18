Charles Adkins

MAZON – Charles Elmer Adkins, 84, of Mazon passed away Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at Park Pointe Healthcare in Morris. MAZON – Charles Elmer Adkins, 84, of Mazon passed away Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at Park Pointe Healthcare in Morris.

He was born August 23, 1933 in Morris, son of the late Melvin and Marjorie Sanderson Adkins.

He was raised and educated in Morris, graduating with Morris High School Class of 1951. He was a United States Army Sergeant, serving from May of 1953 to April of 1955. He married Lois Sutton May 25, 1957.

Charles and Lois moved to Mazon, where they would raise their family. He worked for and retired from Continental Grain in Morris after 40 years of employment.

He was very active with committees such as the Mazon Township Board for 40 years (36 years as a clerk and four years as a trustee); a Charter Member of the Mazon Lions Club; on the Brookside Mazon Cemetery Board for 10 years; was on the committee for the Mazon School District; the Mazon Little League Board; and a member of the Mazon Methodist Church.

He was proud to be the recipient of the Masons 2007 Community Builder Award from Mazon Lodge 826. He would always help many of the area farmers, and after retirement helped his nephew farm. He was a proud grandpa and enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and concerts.

Charles is survived by his wife, Lois; children: Kenneth (Christie) Adkins of Mazon and Lisa Adkins of Boston; grandchildren, Megan Adkins of Ocoee, Florida; Eric Adkins of Chicago; a brother, James (Betty) Adkins of Manteno; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son in infancy, David Adkins.

A celebration of Charles’ life was at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 13, at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, Morris, officiated by Pastor Karen Fabian of the Mazon Methodist Church.

Burial: Mazon Brookside Cemetery with military honors presented by the Mazon Color Guard.

Visitation was Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of services.

