DWIGHT – Charles A. Donley, 77, of Dwight passed away Monday, January 8, 2018 at his home in Dwight.

Charles was born February 18, 1940 in Chatsworth, son of Arthur and Sylvia Hamilton Donley.

He is survived by sisters: Mary Delheimer of Dwight; Lois Reynolds of Pontiac; Helen (David) Simmons of Springfield, Missouri; Alice (Louis) Simmons of Jones, Michigan; Jean (Steve) Cooper of Paxton; Jeanette (David) Franklin of Fair-bury; and many nieces and nephews.

He was a graduate of Cullom High School. He served in the United States Navy and worked as a welder for Caterpillar Manufacturing for 30 years. He was a member of the Dwight United Methodist Church and the Dwight American Legion.

Funeral services were held Saturday, January 13, at 12 noon, in the Dwight United Methodist Church with Rev. Mike Ebersohl officiating. Full military rites were accorded at the church.

Burial followed in Westlawn Cemetery, Cullom.

Visitation was from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Memorials in Charles honor may be made to the Dwight American Legion.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.calvertmemorial.com

Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, was in charge of arrangements.