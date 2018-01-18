Alanna Wonnell

JOLIET – Alanna Marie Wonnell, 64, of Joliet passed away at home Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

She was born October 26, 1953, to the late Alma (nee Cook) and Wallace Pfeifer. Alanna was raised in Joliet and was a graduate of Joliet West High School, class of 1972.

Alanna retired from Presence St. Joseph Medical Center after a 42-year career as a CNA. She enjoyed gardening in her free time, however being a devoted grandmother was her true passion.

She was the beloved wife of 43 years of Edwin L. Wonnell; loving mother of Shawn M. (Jennifer) Wonnell and Jason P. (Raven) Wonnell; proud grandmother of three; and dear sister of Dan and John Pfeifer. Several aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

She was preceded in death by her mother and grandparents.

As it was Alanna’s request, cremation rites have been accorded and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society.

You may visit her Memorial Tribute at:

www.fredcdames.com