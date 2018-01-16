Dwight Holding Fund-raiser For Sarah Windham’s Cancer Battle

A group of people in Dwight are holding a benefit to raise money for Sarah Windham, who is battling cancer.

The benefit, called “A Little Help from My Friends” is to be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Station 343 in downtown Dwight, Saturday, Feb. 10.

Tickets are now on sale and may be purchased at Dwight Township High School, Dwight Grade School, Jeremy’s Barber-shop, the Dwight Economic Alliance office and Station 343.

Tickets include entrance to the event, appetizers donated by Station 343, and entertainment from such local musical talent as “The Clients,” Mike McConnell, Mitch Edwards, Chad Horrie, Mike Jezek and Lindsey Jensen.

Jensen, who is coordinating the event, was a teacher alongside Windham when Windham was choir director at Dwight High School until last school year. Jensen still teaches at the school, but Sarah has since taken a position with the philanthropic organization “Hearts for Africa.”

“Sarah is incredibly selfless,” Jensen told The Paper.

“She is incredibly kind and compassionate. She has done so much to contribute to the community of Dwight, both as a teacher and a musician. I want to do everything that we possibly can to help alleviate some of the financial stress that comes along with fighting cancer. This is our chance to rally around her and her beautiful family, and she deserves every bit of it.”

The event will include several raffles and a cash bar.

Anyone interested in donating items for the raffle may do so by contacting Jensen at DTHS.