William Hemenover

DWIGHT – William "Bill" Hemenover, 79, of Dwight passed away Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Heritage Health in Dwight surrounded by his wife and two sons.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., today, Wednesday, January 10, at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight. A Masonic service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the Dwight United Methodist Church Thursday.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 11, at the Dwight United Methodist Church. Reverend Mike Ebersohl will officiate.

Burial will be in McDowell Cemetery, Dwight. Full military rites will be accorded.

Bill was born August 31, 1938 in Kankakee, son of William and Nora Lauritzen Hemenover. He married Carol Rieke June 20, 1964 in Goodfarm Township. She survives in Dwight.

He is also survived by sons: Brian (Jerri) Hemenover of Wil-more, Kentucky and Neal (Melissa) of Chicago; and grandchildren: Lauren, Will, Maddox and Beckett.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bill worked with his father at Hemenover Construction as a carpenter for more than 30 years and also worked as a rural carrier for the United States Postal Service. He decided to retire in 2002.

Also in 2002 he became the sexton of McDowell Cemetery, where he worked diligently until 2017. He was a member of the United Methodist Church, where he would greet you with a firm handshake and a smile at the door every Sunday.

He was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge and a longtime member of the Dwight VFW and Dwight American Legion.

Memorials in honor of Bill may be made to the Dwight United Methodist Church.

