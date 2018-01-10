Robert Mardis

GIBSON CITY – Robert Thomas Mardis, 81, of Gibson City died at 12:12 a.m., Monday, January 1, 2018 at Presence Covenant Medical Center, Urbana, with his loving wife and children at his side.

His Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., today, Wednesday, January 10, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Gibson City, officiated by Father John Phan.

A private family burial will be at a later date with military rites.

The rosary was recited at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lamb Funeral Home, Gibson City, with visitation until 7 p.m.

He was born October 29, 1936 in McLean County, son of William Bernard and Charlotte E. Shipp Mardis. He married Frances Kathryn Tuley May 14, 1960 in Streator. She survives in Gibson City.

Also surviving are his children: Lisa (Jeff) Volker of Auke Bay, Alaska, and Jeff (Faith) Mardis of Mahomet; four grandchildren: Corey (Elizabeth) Volker, Andrew (Michelle) Volker, Patrick (Bonnie) Volker and Grace Mardis.

Four great-grandchildren: Michael, Sean, Aaron and Kaitey Volker; and two sisters: Louise Warnken of Bloomington and Gloria Haley of Odell also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters: Bernice Chambers, Maxine Fry and Judy Mardis; and a brother, Bill Mardis.

Bob was a Marine veteran. He was in auto parts sales all his life and owned the NAPA store in Gibson City for more than 20 years.

A former Dwight resident, Bob was a 1955 graduate of Dwight High School.

Memorial tributes may be made to “Food for the Poor;” Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church; or to an organization of the donor’s choice.