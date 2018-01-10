Marilynn Sancken

Marilynn Maxine Sancken, 86, of Pontiac, died 10:30 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 7, 2018) at Tjardes Health Care Center at Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac.
Her funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday at Emington Congregational United Church of Christ with the Rev. Grant Speece and Ed Sinclair officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded after services, and a private family burial of ashes will take place at a later date in Broughton Township Cemetery, rural Kempton. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, and at the church Friday for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marilynn’s name may be made to Emington Congregational Church or Pontiac Public Library.
Marilynn was born on May 22, 1931, in Dana, a daughter of Arthur and Elsie (Spaniol) Lentman. She married J. Marshall Sancken on April 22, 1956, in Streator. He survives in Pontiac.
Also surviving are her children, Warren (Carolyn) Sancken, Emington; Charles (Kimberly) Sancken, Emington; Vivian (Steve) Boundy, Dwight; Glen (Christy) Sancken, Geneseo; grandchildren, Christina Sancken, Jeremy (Charisse) Sancken, Scott (Sarah) Sancken, Kyle (Alicia) Sancken, Stephani (Nathan) Hoegger, Angela (Trent) Becker, Abby and Kara Sancken: great-grandchildren, Owynn and Ameliah Sancken, Preston Sancken, Reid and Leah Hoegger, Brooklyn Becker; one sister, Violet Dunn, Holly, Mich.
Marilynn was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Guy Turner; and one brother, Orlyn Lentman.
Marilynn was a 1949 graduate of Long Point High School and then in 1955 graduated from the University School of Beauty Culture. She was a beautician and helped her husband on the farm until their retirement. She was a member of Emington Congregational United Church of Christ, where she was the organist for 25 years; the Thursday Evening Women’s Club; and Carriage Travel Club of Illinois.
This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.