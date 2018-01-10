Margeurite M. Kross

CULLOM – Margeurite M. “Marge” Kross, 85, of Cullom passed away at 8:45 a.m., Sunday, December 31, 2017 at her home.

Marge was born December 22, 1932 in Harvey, a daughter of Carl and Minnie M. Schaafsma Krause, Sr. She married Damon J. Kross June 14, 1958 in Dolton. He preceded her in death on February 9, 2012.

Survivors include four children: Kirsten (Ronnie) Wallace of Lincoln, California; Martha Kross-Vinson and Allen (Heather) Kross, both of Cullom; and Christopher Kross of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Twelve grandchildren: Ryan (Brittany) Wallace, Stephanie Wallace, Jonathan (Jessica) Wallace, Jesse Wallace, Abigail (Benjamin) Allman, Molly Kross-Vinson, Juliette Kross, Jeremiah Kross, Brittany Kross, Whitney Kross, Dakota Kross and Mackenzie Kross also survive.

Seven great-grandchildren: Weston Wallace, Brooklyn Wallace, Hunter Wallace, Regan Wallace, Isaac Wallace, Brinley Nora Kross and Maliya Kross Harrison; one sister, Clara Wagenaar of Cape Coral, Florida; and one brother, Carl Krause Jr. of Piper City also survive.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Bruce Krause.

Marge had served as the mayor of Cullom for 12 years. She was a member of Cullom United Methodist Church; Methodist Women’s Club; Skinner-Trost American Legion Auxiliary; and Cullom Senior Citizens.

She was an avid supporter of the Cullom Beckman Memorial Library. She ensconced the small-town patriotic lifestyle in all that she did.

Before moving to Cullom, she was an educator/administrator and dean for Calumet City School District 149. She was a member of the Illinois Education Association and the National Education Association. She received her bachelor’s degree from Northern Illinois University and a master’s degree from Governors State University. After graduation, she had the opportunity to travel in Europe for three months and developed a love for traveling the world.

Cremation rites were accorded.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 6, in the Cullom United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Evan Sherar officiating.

Memorials may be made to Cullom Fire and EMS.

