GODLEY – Margaret F. Dunkin, 75, of Godley and formerly of Wilmington passed away Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A Celebration of Life will be at the Grace Lutheran Church in Wilmington Saturday, January 13, at 3 p.m.

A luncheon will be served following the service.

Inurnment will be private in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

Margaret was born June 6, 1942 in Tupelo, Mississippi, daughter of William Sanderson and Mary Weaver. She was a Home Health Care Nurse.

She loved nursing and spending time with her family, and was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Wilmington.

Surviving are five sons: William Dunkin of Godley; Greg (Flor) Dunkin of Manhattan; Todd (Trina) Dunkin of Wilmington; Sam (Michelle) Broussard and Jody Barr of Hammond, Indiana; and three daughters: Jennifer Barr of Braidwood; LeAnn Dunkin of Godley; and Tammy Dunkin of Symerton.

Grandchildren: Danielle, Michelle (Glen) Bryan, Marcus, Cameron, Carson, Caden, Kristin, Jacob, Kassidy, Karlee, Eric and Evan; and 17 siblings: Cathy, Patty, Doris, Lucille, Dorothy, Sally, Linda, Jearlene, William, Ed, Ricky, Randy, Tommy, Danny, Doug, Andy and James also survive.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Lee Dunkin; and stepmother, Irene Sanderson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the Food Pantry in Braidwood.

To visit her online guestbook, log on to: www.rwpat

tersonfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook.