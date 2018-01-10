WILMINGTON – Linda L. Pritchard, 53, of Wilmington passed away Monday, January 1, 2018 at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee. WILMINGTON – Linda L. Pritchard, 53, of Wilmington passed away Monday, January 1, 2018 at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Linda was born June 26, 1964, daughter of William and Ruth Brown Roos. She was a member of the Pentecostal Church in Wilmington.

She loved flowers, antiquing, riding on their motorcycle, laughing, and spending time with her grandkids.

Surviving are her husband, Steve Pritchard, to whom she was married September 29, 2006 in Morris; two sons, Cody (Katie) Mack of Gardner and Jacob Mack of Wilmington; and two daughters, Nicole Mack of Wilmington and Mary Sue (Chris) Pritchard-Novak of Ottumwa, Iowa.

Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Brayden Whelchel, Madison Novak, Karsyn Wiggins, Talon Mack, Brantley Novak, Jace Mack and Tori Mack; two sisters: Rose Ann (Carl) Lopez and Pam Roos, both of Tennessee; four brothers: Ernie Roos and John (Marsha) Scholes, both of Tennessee; Rodger (Kim) Roos of Camdenton, Missouri; and Joseph Paul (Brenda) Roos.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Roos.

Cremation rites were ac-corded.

Memorial visitation was at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home Saturday, January 6, from 2 until 4 p.m.

Inurnment: private.

