CULLOM – Birgit E. McCulley, 73, of Cullom passed away at 11:02 a.m., Saturday, December 30, 2017 at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Birgit was born February 14, 1944 in Burgstaedt, Germany, a daughter of Leohard and Alice Steinbach Ueberberg. She married Walter McCulley September 13, 1963. He survives.

Also surviving are two daughters: Ingrid (Scott) Gilvin of Bourbonnais; and Karen (Joe) Bradford of Normal; one grandson, Cory Farris; three step-grandchildren; one brother, Gerd (Monika) Ueberberg of Hamm, Germany.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Rainer; and her sister, Petra.

Birgit was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church; the Livingston County Home Extension; National Rifle Association; and Illinois State Rifle Association.

She was a former member of Skinner-Trost American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading and playing crossword puzzles.

Birgit loved gardening and was most proud of becoming a citizen of the United States on December 6, 1979 in Danville.

Cremation rites were accorded.

Inurnment will be at a later date in Five Mile Cemetery, rural Saunemin.

Memorials in her name may be left to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cullom.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Cullom, was in charge of arrangements.