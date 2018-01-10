GARDNER – Gary L. Corneglio, 78, of Gardner passed away peacefully at home Monday, January 1, 2018.

He was born November 20, 1939, son of Alexander and Eileen Drew Corneglio in South Wilmington. He graduated from Gardner – South Wilmington High School in 1957. He worked as a cement mason for Local Union 161 until it merged with Local Union 11, from the time he graduated from high school until his retirement in December, 1998.

Gary was a 32nd Degree Master Mason and member of Church of Hope in Gardner. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and true sportsman. He loved tending to his garden and visiting with his friends in his “office,” also known as his shed.

Gary fought a long, courageous battle with multiple types of cancer the last 12 years. He showed us how to have strength and courage, and blessed many with his love and friendship.

Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Marilyn Clover Corneglio; four daughters: Renee (Mark) Monnett of Mokena, Sherri (Ricky) Chaffin of Braidwood, Toni (Scott) Johnson of Gardner and Teri (Tim) Lambert of Plainfield.

Six grandchildren: Brendan and Alyssa Monnett, Drew and Ty Johnson, and Jacey and Luke Lambert; brother-in-law, Fay Clover; sister-in-law, Kay Clover; two nephews, Bill (Gina) Clover and Carl (Carol) Clover; and niece, Kelly (Dan) Steichen, also survive.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ronald Corneglio.

A special thanks to all of Gary’s friends who stopped by to visit with him and share stories.

Cremation rites were accorded, and per Gary’s wishes there will be no visitation.

A private family inurnment will be held in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery at a later date.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Gary’s memory to: Church of Hope, 202 N. Monroe St., Gardner, IL 60424; or Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook, upload photographs, or share Gary’s memorial page by logging on to:

www.ReevesFuneral.com

Cremation services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd., Gardner.