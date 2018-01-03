MSGT Robert Weir, Sr. (USAF, Ret.)

SPRING HILL, FL – MSGT Robert Ross Weir, Sr. (USAF, Ret.), 64, of Spring Hill, Florida and formerly of Chicago, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, December 30, 2017 in the home of his son, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. SPRING HILL, FL – MSGT Robert Ross Weir, Sr. (USAF, Ret.), 64, of Spring Hill, Florida and formerly of Chicago, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, December 30, 2017 in the home of his son, following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 4, from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service, 12 noon, at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 E. Kahler Road in Wilmington.

Bob and Janice will be laid to rest together at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Full military honors will be rendered by the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Honor Squad and the United States Air Force.Bob was born February 11, 1953 in Chicago, son of William Weir and Leonette (nee Hunt). He was raised in Chicago; graduated from Reavis High School and went on to honorably serve in the United States Air Force, from where he retired. Following his retirement, Bob worked as a substitute teacher in Tampa and also sold insurance for New York Life.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #400 in Florida, and actively served with the home owners association at Timber Pines in Spring Hill.

On July 16, 2005, Bob married Janice Arlene Tudhope in Tampa, and together they lived in Spring Hill. At each other’s side, Bob and Janice passed away peacefully, within minutes of each other on December 30.

Bob loved to golf, worked with Janice volunteering at a local pre-school, enjoyed singing karaoke, and sang with the TimberTones group in Timber Pines. He was an avid sports fan, especially of football, and will most be remembered for his pride in service to his country.

Survivors include his three children: Tracie (Keith) Cooksey of Wilmington; Bob (Jen) Weir of Dwight; and Corey (Katie) Weir of Palatine; step-son, Marshall Tudhope of Lake Butler, Florida; seven grandchildren: Bre-Ann (Jeremy) Kaniewski and Alicia Holligan of Wilmington; Haley Weir and Lora Weir of Dwight; Ethan Cooksey and Elyse Cooksey of Wilmington; and Alison Boekeloo of Dwight.

Also surviving are two great-granddaughters, Jocelyn and Scarlett Kaniewski; one sister, Bea (Tim) Lageose of Tampa; sister-in-law: Penny Mattes of Worth; one brother-in-law, Randy (Kathy) Rhicard of Brookridge, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Jerry Mattes; one sister, Rosalynn Soto; and his wife, Janice.

A private family visitation for both Bob and Janice was held. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Bob’s memory to the American Cancer Society.

