Michael Monferdini

SOUTH WILMINGTON – Michael “Weiner” Monferdini, 65, of South Wilmington passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at his home. The visitation is today, Wednesday, January 3, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home. His funeral service will be at the Funeral Home Thursday, January 4, at 10 a.m. Rev. John Hornicak will officiate. Interment with military honors will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, time to be determined. He was born December 18, 1952, son of William and Eleanor Marketti Monferdini. He was a veteran of the United States Army; member of the Carpenter’s Union, Local #916, and served as trustee from 2008-2011. Mike was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington. He enjoyed all outdoor activities, especially hunting, fishing, farming, and cutting grass. He loved watching his son work on his race truck and “taking a ride,” but most of all he enjoyed laughing with family and friends. Surviving are three daughters: Elli (Jamie) Wilkey of Gardner; Angi (Burt) Neitzer of Gardner; and Kimi Monferdini of South Wilmington; one son, Michael (Leah Hajdu) of Gardner; five grandchildren: Nate Seabert, Cole Mack, Caydan Landry, Tyler Wilkey, and Jaci Wilkey; and one sister, Nancy Monferdini of California. Preceding him in death were his parents; and one sister, Patti Connor. To visit his online guestbook, log on to www.rwpatt ersonfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook.

