Janice Weir

SPRING HILL, FL – Janice Arlene Weir, 63, of Spring Hill, Florida passed away peacefully Saturday evening,

December 30, 2017 in the home of her stepson, following a battle with ovarian cancer.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 4, from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service, 12 noon, at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 E. Kahler Road in Wilmington.

Janice and Bob will be laid to rest together at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.Janice was born January 31, 1954 in Canada, daughter of Frank Rhicard and Shirley (nee Whitehead). She was raised in Newport, Vermont; attended North Country Union High School, and went on to graduate from Vermont College of Cosmetology. She worked as a self-employed beautician for many years, and most recently was employed with the J.C.Penney Salon in Tampa, Florida.

On July 16, 2005, Janice married MSGT Robert Ross Weir, Sr. (USAF, Ret.) in Tampa, and together they lived in Spring Hill. Bob peacefully passed away at Janice’s side within minutes on the very same day, December 30.

Janice volunteered at a local pre-school, enjoyed singing karaoke with Bob, and over the years spent a great deal of time researching mental illness as well as spirituality.

Survivors include her son, Marshall Tudhope of Lake Butler, Florida; three step-children: Tracie (Keith) Cooksey of Wilmington; Bob (Jen) Weir of Dwight; and Corey (Katie) Weir of Palatine; seven grandchildren: BreAnn (Jeremy) Kaniewski and Alicia Holligan of Wilmington; Haley Weir and Lora Weir of Dwight; Ethan Cooksey and Elyse Cooksey of Wilmington; and Alison Boekeloo of Dwight.

Also surviving are two great-granddaughters, Jocelyn and Scarlett Kaniewski; one brother, Randy (Kathy) Rhicard of Brookridge, Florida; and two sisters-in-law: Bea (Tim) Lageose of Tampa and Penny Mattes of Worth; and several nieces and nephews.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents.

A private family visitation for both Janice and Bob was held. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Janice’s memory to the American Cancer Society.

