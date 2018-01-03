STREATOR – Helen M. Taylor, 84, of Streator passed away Friday, December 29, 2017 at her residence in Streator. STREATOR – Helen M. Taylor, 84, of Streator passed away Friday, December 29, 2017 at her residence in Streator.

She was born June 19, 1933 in Ancona, daughter of LeRoy and Helen Vinsek Kenney. She married William R. Taylor September 26, 1959 in St. Anthony Church, Streator. He preceded her in death May 9, 2015.

Surviving are daughters: Denise (Kevin) Likes of Odell; Susan (David) Sechrest of Cape Coral, Florida; and Pamela (Butch) Rogers of Odell; 23 grandchildren; 40 great-grand-children; and sisters, Dorothy Kenney of Wenona; Margaret Fraher of Pontiac; and Sharon (Jack) Schneider of Barrington.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; sons, Kevin and Gregory Taylor; a great-grandson, Tyler M. Henson; and brothers, LeRoy Kenney and John Kenney.

She lived in the Odell and Streator areas all of her lifetime. She was a member of the former St. Anthony Church and currently belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church.

Helen was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan and was ecstatic when they won the 2016 World Series. She also enjoyed watching the Chicago Bulls. She was an avid gardener and loved flowers of all kinds. She adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grand-children and loved spending time with all of them more than anything else.

She will be dearly missed by her loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Fr. Raymond Guthrie at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 2, in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator.

Burial was in St. Anthony Cemetery, Streator. Serving as pallbearers: Jason Likes, Jeremiah Pulliam, Jessie Sechrest, Keegan Robins, Layton Sechrest, Cody Robins and Shawn Henson.

Visitation was from 9 until 11 a.m., Tuesday, at Solon – Telford Funeral Home, Streator. The rosary was recited at 8:30 a.m.

Memorials may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Condolences may be left for the family at:

www.solontelford.com