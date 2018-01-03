August Woods

DWIGHT – August “Augie” Woods, 87, of Dwight passed away Sunday, December 24, 2017 at Heritage Health in Dwight surrounded by his family. DWIGHT – August “Augie” Woods, 87, of Dwight passed away Sunday, December 24, 2017 at Heritage Health in Dwight surrounded by his family.

Cremation rites were accorded.

Augie was born February 4, 1930 in Raleigh Lake, IL, a son of August and Myrtle Sassenger Woods. He married Frances Kissiar in 1953. He later married Nancy Kruse on March 23, 1979. She survives in Dwight.

He is also survived by daughters: Debra (Gary) Thorson, Kathy Woods, and Carolyn Woods; a son, Michael (Jeana) Woods, all of Dwight; step-children: Christopher (Carol) Whitson of Glen Ellyn; David (Karen) Whitson of Wauconda; and Michael Whitson of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Grandchildren: Stephanie, Michael, Beth Ann, Emily, Bryan; step-grandchildren: Matthew, Zachary, Allyson and Bryan; many great-grandchildren; a sister, Lorraine Hollis; grand-nieces: Casey and Nicki Kellums, all of Arkansas; sister, Elva Jean; and brothers: Byron and Charles Woods, all survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved uncle and aunt, Ralph and Bernice Sassenger; brother-in-law, Ed Hollis; nephew, Tony Catritias; and niece, Tina Kellums.

In 1949, Augie was hired into Caterpillar in Peoria, where he worked until the Korean War began and he was called away to serve in the United States Army in 1950. He was trained at the 101st Army basic training facility at Breckenridge, Kentucky, and served his country in the 7th Army Constabulary in Germany, helping to hold the Iron Curtain in the mountains.

After his time in the Army he returned to work for Caterpillar at the Joliet Plant, where he worked until he retired in 1985. Augie was an Honorary Lifetime Member of the American Legion Post 486, in which he held many titles over the years including Post Commander, Adjutant and service officer. He was also a lifetime member of the Dwight Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2608, where he served as Commander, Post Quartermaster and service officer at various times. He sold real estate for Coldwell Banker for several years in the Dwight and Morris area.

He loved sports, but his passion was for baseball. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and was involved in local youth baseball including the Little, Pony and American Legion Leagues, and always said the job could not have been done without his friend and coach, Henry Lund.

Memorial services were at 11 a.m., Friday, December 29, at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight.

Burial: McDowell Cemetery, rural Dwight, following the services. Full Military Honors were accorded.

Visitation was from 10 a.m. until the services Friday.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

