Joseph M. Vota, 91, of South Wilmington passed away Saturday, December 30, 2017 at his home.

Visitation will be today, January 3, at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home from 9 until 11 a.m.

Interment with military honors will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

He was born August 15, 1926 in East Brooklyn, son of Albert and Marie Sarti Vota. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving from 1944-46. He was formerly a custodian at South Wilmington Grade School, ran the bowling alley in South Wilmington, and had numerous other jobs.

He enjoyed driving around in his car, cutting grass, and attending his great – grandkids sporting events. He was a longtime board member of the South Wilmington Fireman’s Beach Club.

Surviving are three grandchildren: Kortni (Jeff) Emerson, Kara (Ron) Housman, and Krystal (Joel) Carpenter, all of Coal City; eight great-grandchildren: MaKenna and Madison Emerson, Ayden and Avery Housman, and Ryan, Gavin, Kole, and Drake Carpenter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Dorla McGurk Vota, to whom he was married August 26, 1950 in South Wilmington; and his son, Joseph Terry Vota.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his name may be directed to the donor’s choice.

