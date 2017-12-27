DANVILLE – Robert Ruskin, 76, of Danville passed away Monday, December 18, 2017 at Carle Hospital in Urbana surrounded by his loving family. DANVILLE – Robert Ruskin, 76, of Danville passed away Monday, December 18, 2017 at Carle Hospital in Urbana surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born August 5, 1941 in Roxana, Illinois, a son of John and Anna Snedeker Ruskin. He married Ann Trainor October 6, 1978.

Survivors include his wife, Ann; son, John (Patti) Ruskin; three daughters: Paula (Joe) Krischel; Emily (Kate) Ruskin; and Mesha Ruskin; seven grandchildren: Erin, Joe, Josh, Mason, Adin, Addison and Asher.

He was reunited in heaven with his parents, John and Anna; his sisters, Suzanne Hargis and Judy O’Connell; and one niece, Nancy Robinson.

Bob was a U.S. Navy veteran. He served as a hospital corpsman with the 1st Marine Brigade. He was a graduate of SIU Edwards-ville with a degree in urban planning. He was a nursing home administrator for 25 years.

Bob truly lived his faith, and touched many lives. He enjoyed prison ministry and nursing home ministry. He was very active in the Cursillo movement, and enjoyed his time as a Eucharistic Minister for the homebound. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Friday, December 22, in St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Danville with Father Bo Schmitt officiating.

Entombment followed at Resurrection Cem-etery.Visitation was from 4 until 7 p.m., Thursday, December 21, at Pape Family Funeral Home in Danville, with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob’s name to Colonial Manor Nursing Home or St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

