PONTIAC – Patrick D. Hobart, 48, of Pontiac passed away Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 5:47 p.m. in St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Visitation will be today, Wednesday, December 27, from 4 until 8 p.m. at Duffy-Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac.

A private family service will be held Thursday, December 28, with burial in Swygert Cemetery in Swygert, Illinois.

Patrick was born November 13, 1969 in Pontiac, son of Junior and Catherine “Kay” Brust Hobart. He married Heather Brown July 15, 2017 in Streator. She survives in Streator.

Also surviving are his children: Alex Hobart of Peoria; Riley Hobart of Streator; Anthony Hobart of Bloomington; Ayden Hobart and Austin Norman of Pontiac; and step-children: Cheyenne Coon, Dakota Coon, Joseph Coon, Jacob Coon and Justin Coon, all of Streator.

Three brothers: John (Stephanie Campbell) Hobart and Daniel (Corrie) Hobart, both of Pontiac; and Michael (Kim Weaver) Hobart of Monticello; a sister, Susan (Brian Seeman) Hobart of Chenoa; grandchildren: Ka-son, Kendrick, Aaydon, Zihanna and Tinleigh; and many nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Patrick was a graduate of Saunemin High School, class of 1987. He attended Heartland Community College, studying Criminal Justice. He was a Major with the Illinois Department of Corrections and volunteered for the Chenoa Police and Fire Departments, Pontiac Fire Department, and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pontiac, and the Pontiac Masonic Lodge.

He was a member of the Iron Pigs Motorcycle Club; was the lead singer and bassist for several bands, including Bump & Grind, Tracer, and 4 Cry’n Out Loud.

Memorials may be made to the Iron Pigs Motorcycle Club for their many charities.

“You won’t know where you’re going if you don’t know where you’ve been”–

Pat Hobart

