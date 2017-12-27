Kenneth Morris

SURPRISE, ARIZONA – Kenneth “Ken” Morris, 92, of Surprise, Arizona passed away Monday, December 18, 2017 at the Del Webb Hospital in Sun City West, Arizona.

He was born October 6, 1925 in Gardner, son of John and Nellie Woodland Morris.

Ken was employed by Fatlan Bros. Trucking in Gardner and was a self-employed livestock hauler. He also farmed in the rural Gardner and Mazon area.

With an avid love for horses, he also enjoyed his fishing trips to Minnesota with family and friends.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Donna Crabtree, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends from Sun Village in Arizona.

Cremation rites were accorded.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Surprise, Arizona.