ESSEX – Jack LeRoy Putnam, 81, of Essex passed away Monday, December 18, 2017 at his home.

Jack was born May 9, 1936 in Kankakee, son of Roy and Mary Toohey Putnam. Jack married Shelby Sabella on August 23, 1958.

He formerly worked at Roper in Kankakee and Commonwealth Edison. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and arrowhead collector.

Jack was a former Kankakee County and Essex Police Officer. He dearly loved and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Shelby, of Essex; son, Tommy Putnam of Dwight; daughter, Robin O’Connor, and son-in-law, Mark, of Bourbonnais; grandchildren: Kyle and Kelly O’Connor, Jacob O’Connor, Shelby L. Putnam, and Tori Murry; and a sister and brother-in-law, Vicky and Dave Mazza of Kankakee.

His funeral service was at 10 a.m., Friday, December 22, in the Essex United Methodist Church. Pastor Mike Ebersohl officiated.

Interment followed in North Cemetery, Essex.

Visitation was Friday from 9 until 10 a.m.

Memorials may be made to the family.





R.W. Patterson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.