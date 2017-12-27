DWIGHT – Helen (Lynn) Moore, 80, of Dwight passed away Sunday, December 17, 2017 at OSF St. Francis, Peoria, surrounded by her family. DWIGHT – Helen (Lynn) Moore, 80, of Dwight passed away Sunday, December 17, 2017 at OSF St. Francis, Peoria, surrounded by her family.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Graveside services will be in McDowell Cemetery, Dwight, Thursday, Decem-ber 28, at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Grant Speece of Dwight Congregational Church officiating.

Immediately following services, a dinner will be held at Dwight VFW. Family and friends are invited to attend and celebrate the life of this special woman.

Lynn was born March 29, 1937 in Dwight, daughter of Clinton P. and Helen M. Nelson Conley. She married Jewel D. Moore November 5, 1954. He passed away November 7, 2007.

She is survived by daughters: Barbara L. Moore, Leslie A Jenkel, Karen S. Moore, and Lisa K. Oswald, all of Dwight; grandchildren: Ryan (Sarah) Oswald, Matthew (Sabrina) Zehr, Scott (Ashleigh) Oswald and Ben Jenkel; great-grandchildren: Keira Zehr, Peyton Oswald, Reed Oswald, Logan Oswald, Thino Uhlig, William Trainor and Brooklin Trainor.

She is also survived by sisters-in-law: Patricia Kinkade, Eller-Louise Moore, and Lynn Haley; and brothers – in – law: Bill (Alberta) Moore and Doug (Lucy) Moore; numerous nieces and nephews.

Lynn was also preceded in death by her parents; son; and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law.

She worked as a lay worker at Dwight Grade School for 12 years, later working at Continental Manor of Dwight many years as a cook before retiring.

She loved spending time with family, reading, and was always ready for a road trip.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Hager Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.