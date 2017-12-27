BLUE MOUND – Candi Sue Abell VonBehren of Blue Mound passed away at the age of 55, Thursday, December 21, 2017 after a long battle with cancer. BLUE MOUND – Candi Sue Abell VonBehren of Blue Mound passed away at the age of 55, Thursday, December 21, 2017 after a long battle with cancer.

Memorial services will be at 6 p.m., Friday, December 29, at South Shores Christian Church in Decatur. Graveside services will be at a later date.

Candi was born October 23, 1962 in Lawrenceville, IL daughter of William Gerald and Floye June Marx Abell. She married Randy VonBehren May 17, 1997 in Wolf Creek State Park.

Candi is survived by her husband; her children: Rebecca (Claudio) Cordova of Decatur; Devon Trolia of Bement; and Ben and Sam VonBehren of Blue Mound; and grandsons: Trystan Trolia and Cauis Cordova.

Also surviving are siblings: GP Abell of Bridgeport; Glen (Carolyn) Abell of Sumner; and Annette (Troy) Riegel of Dwight; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sisters-in-law, Violet Abell, Carolyn (Darrall) Wodtka, Terra (Kent) England, Gloria Pruett, Marilyn (Steve) Swain; and brothers-in-law, Allan (Sheri) VonBehren, Kenny (Debby) VonBehren, Don (Sherri) VonBehren, and Larry (Kathy) VonBehren also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Rachel Von-Behren; sister, Elizabeth Mardis of Decatur; and brothers: William “Billy” Abell of Sullivan and Randy Abell of Sumner.

Candi was a passionate member of South Shores Christian Church in Decatur. She graduated from the JJC Nursing Program and was a dedicated nurse for 30 years, most of which were at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

She loved singing karaoke and spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She also loved fireworks and attending the IL State Fair.

Candi fought a brave battle and was very proud of completing the 2017 Macon County Relay for Life.

Memorials may be made to Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois or St. Jude Children’s Research Hos-pital.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at:

www.brintlingerandearl.com

Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is assisting the family.