Arlene Decker

MORRIS – Arlene Vanessa Decker, 93, of Morris and formerly of Coal City and Essex, passed away Monday, December 18, 2017 at The Point Assisted Living in Morris.

Arlene was born May 9, 1924 in Chicago, daughter of Frank and Dorothy Cook Yoder.

She was a member of the Braceville United Methodist Church, the Grundy County Seniors, and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She was the first girl to attend Girls State Program, to encourage leadership, at Illinois State University in 1941, sponsored by the Women’s Auxiliary.

Arlene, along with her husband, Lloyd, owned and operated Decker’s Auto Parts in Essex. She enjoyed bingo and looked forward to happy hour and entertainment at Park Point. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are one son, Marvin (Karen) Decker of Essex; two daughters, Devereaux (Jim) Jensen of South Wilmington and Linda Werner of League City, Texas; six grandchildren: Corinne (Mark) Tomczak, Stacey Werner, Bryce (Kim) Jensen, Cortney (Rob) Hodge, Justin Decker, and Matthew (Nikole) Decker.

Great-grandchildren: Wyatt and Landon Decker, Rayna Devereaux Jensen, Claire and Harper Hodge, Harper and Kade Decker; two sisters, Shirley Rolando of Diamond and Harriett Luce of Crest Hill; and many nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Lloyd Decker; one sister and one brother.

Funeral services were held at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home, Friday, December 22, at 1 p.m. Pastor Karen Fabian officiated.

Interment followed in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, Braceville.

Visitation was Friday from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service.

Memorial gifts in her name may be directed to Braceville United Methodist Church.

