The Paper is accepting donations for the Livingston County Humane Society. Here is a list of items that are needed for the fur babies. Help us fill the box!!

Dogs:

• Creamy Peanut Butter

• 100% Pure Pumpkin (not pie filling)

• Canine Carry Out Treats or any made in the USA

• Kongs

• Pedigree Adult & Puppy Chopped Ground Canned Food

Cats:

• Clumping Cat Litter

• Fancy Feast Cat & Kitten Food

• Friskies Canned Food