What Snow?

It’s officially the heart of December, which means that it officially can snow any given day of the season. What’s shocking are the locations throughout the United States that have received snow in the last week. Atlanta, and Houston, being some of the most notable cities to uncharacteristically receive snow. They received snow on a few days when Chicago did not. With all of that happening, oddly enough, I went to Houston this last weekend, the land of the snow apparently. (Okay, it hasn’t snowed in about 8 years, but it did just days before I went there.) It is Houston, Texas though and by the time I got there all of the snow had melted, and the temperature was back in the mid 60s, which makes it hard to believe it was even cold enough, long enough for it to snow and accumulate somewhat. Then, while I’m in Houston, it snowed in Chicago, I was just out there dodging snow left and right. It snowed in two cities I was in, in the same week, and I haven’t seen a single flake fall from the sky, I’m now back in Illinois, and there was some snow in the forecast today, but since I’m apparently immune to getting snowed on, it will likely not happen at all, at least that’s what I’ve gathered over the last week. What will probably happen is what just happened in Buffalo, and we’ll get 17 inches of snow or something crazy like that. I suppose that I can’t keep running from it forever, but it’s been a good run this last week, I’ve done some great dodging and weaving of the cold white stuff, if I do say so myself. I can only hope that I keep this run going, it’s been very cold as of late, and the last thing anyone wants is for it to be cold, coupled with a lot of snow. Hopefully there isn’t half a foot on the ground when you are reading this.

Aaron J. Boma 2016 ISU Graduate