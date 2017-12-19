Kenneth E. Kaiser

PAW PAW – Kenneth Earl Kaiser, 74, passed away Monday, December 11, 2017.

Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m., today, Wednesday, December 13, at Paw Paw United Methodist Church, 370 Wiley Ave., in Paw Paw.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 14, at the Church with Pastor Dave Holden officiating.

Interment will follow in the Wyoming Township Cemetery.

Kenneth was born January 31, 1943 in Paw Paw, Illinois, son of Earl Philip and Phoebe Grunderman Kaiser.

Ken was a 1961 graduate of Paw Paw High School and upon graduation entered the United States Air Force and served our country for four years as a Military Police Officer. After his service, he returned to his hometown of Paw Paw, and was soon hired by Northern Illinois University’s police department.

He was employed as a patrol officer and worked his way through the ranks, ending his career as a Lieutenant Detective for the department. He entered the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia in 1974, receiving special training in criminal investigation over a three-month period. He retired in 1992 after 27 years of service to the department.

Upon his retirement, Ken took on positions as groundskeeper for both the Paw Paw and Earlville Country Clubs over a course of 14 years. This job suited Ken’s unmatched work ethic and dedication to the people of his community and its surrounding area.

He was a dedicated member of the Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department, as well as the American Legion Post #511 and the Paw Paw United Methodist Church.

Ken is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty Kaiser; and one son, Danny (Katherine) Kaiser of Dwight; and a brother, John (Linda) Kaiser. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Valerie (Brian) Reed, Ryan Kaiser, Lindsay Kaiser, and Wesley Kaiser, as well as one great-granddaughter, Kenlee Scarlet.

Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

His family was his pride and joy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Darrin; a brother, Richard; and a sister, Marilyn (Ronald) Schmid.

Contributions in Kenneth’s memory may be directed to the American Legion Post 511.

