James Sorensen

YORKVILLE – James M. “Jim” Sorensen, 76, of Yorkville passed away Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 25, 1941 in Streator, son of Dale and Margaret Burns Sorensen. Following Mar-garet’s passing, Jim was raised from a young age by the only mother he knew, Alphaeus.

Jim graduated from Dwight High School. He married Kathy Roach August 14, 1965. He retired from Nicor Gas with more than 30 years of dedicated service. He was currently working for Aaren Pest Control.

Jim’s passion was camping and horseback riding. He was a lifetime member and past president of Fox Valley Trail Riders and Illinois State Stock Horse Association, and was a member of Green River Saddle Club.

Jim enjoyed tinkering in his barn and time spent with his great-grandchildren and family.

Surviving are his wife, Kathy, of 52 years; two children, Brian (Michele) Sorensen and Marcia (Andy) Pakenham of Yorkville; a sister, Mary Ann Sorensen of Dwight; three grandchildren, David Lynn, Heather (Quinten) Lindsley, and Jeannette (Tim) Fichtel; nine great-grandchildren: Skylar, Shane, Hailey, Quinten, Addison, Gwendolyn, David Jr., Jason and Emma.

Also surviving are his sister-in-law, Rita Settles; brother-in-law, Doug (Crys-tal) Roach; three nephews and one great-nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister in infancy and a brother in infancy; his in-laws, Kenneth and Frances Roach; his brother-in-law, Fred Settles; and granddaughter-in-law.

A graveside service.was at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, December 3, in Elmwood Cemetery, Yorkville.

Visitation was from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Sunday, at Dieterle Memorial Home, Montgomery.