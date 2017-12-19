Jacquline A. Burmaster

KEMPTON – Jacquline A. Howard Burmaster, 76, of Kempton passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at Presence St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. She was born February 7, 1941 in Emington, daughter of Garold and Eunice Lawler Howard. They preceded her in death. She married Marvin Burmaster October 31, 1974 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He preceded her in death on July 2, 2011. She is survived by one daughter, DeEtte (Malcolm) Holm of Kempton; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Mrs. Burmaster was a member of the Congre-gational United Church in Emington, where she played the organ for many years. She was the owner and operator of The Lunch Box in Emington and loved art, music and animals. Cremation rites were accorded by the Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Burial will be at a later date in Union Cemetery, Emington. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Associ-ation. You may share a memory of Jacquline at: knappfuneralhomes.com

