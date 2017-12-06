PONTIAC – William L. Corrigan, 80, of Pontiac passed away Saturday, November 25, 2017 at Accolade Healthcare in Pontiac. PONTIAC – William L. Corrigan, 80, of Pontiac passed away Saturday, November 25, 2017 at Accolade Healthcare in Pontiac.

He was born February 16, 1937 in Streator, son of Frank and Marie McDonald Corrigan.

Surviving are his former wife, Rosemarie Corrigan of Pontiac; five children: Anne Marie (Mitch) Cunningham of Amhurst Junction, Wisconsin; Michael (Kelly) Corrigan of Pontiac; Larry (Traci) Corrigan of Clarksville, Tennessee; David Corrigan of Georgetown, Illinois; and Robert (Alicia) Corrigan of Clarksville, Tennessee.

Also surviving are one brother, Edward Corrigan of Pontiac; two sisters: Betty (Don) Sargent of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Diane Coons of Stoughton, Wisconsin; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

William spent his early years in the Odell area and attended Odell schools. He worked for many years as a Thoroughbred Race Horse Owner and Trainer at race courses across Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. He also worked for most of his life as a Livestock Trader in Central Illinois.

He will be greatly missed.

Father David Sabel officiated at the 10:30 a.m. service Wednesday, November 29, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Pontiac.

Cremation rites have been accorded, and he will be laid to rest in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Odell, next to his aunts, Louise and Mary Sanford, with a private graveside service at a later date.

Visitation was from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the church.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Pontiac.

Online condolences may be made to the family at:

duffyfuneralhome.com

Duffy – Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, was in charge of arrangements.