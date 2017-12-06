Phyllis Butterbrodt

DWIGHT – Phyllis Marie Butterbrodt (Marcks, Langhoff), 91, passed away the morning of Thursday, November 30, 2017. DWIGHT – Phyllis Marie Butterbrodt (Marcks, Langhoff), 91, passed away the morning of Thursday, November 30, 2017.

Funeral services will be private for the family, and interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, rural Pontiac.

Phyllis was born October 19, 1926 in Pontiac, daughter of Elmer and Stella (Hamilton-Mammen) Marcks.

She is survived by her children: Joseph and wife Jackie Langhoff, Ocala Florida; Connie Welsh, Thorpe, Wisconsin; Elmer (Sam) and wife Linda Langhoff, Agra, Oklahoma; Jean Bennett and Cynthia and husband Dan Elsey, of Dwight; Christine Brown and Wayne Jensen of Pontiac; and Chuck and wife Christina Butterbrodt of Dwight.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarence Butterbrodt; son, Jack Butterbrodt; sister, Betty Schoop; brother, John Thomas Marcks; grandson, Scott Langhoff; and great-grandson, Josh Medlock.

Phyllis was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Dwight.

Donations may be sent to Heritage Manor Resident Activity Fund.

The guestbook may be signed at www.hagermemor

ial.com

Hager Memorial Home of Dwight was in charge of arrangements.