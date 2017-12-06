STREATOR – Marjorie E. Judy, 86, of Streator passed away Saturday evening, December 2, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family after a year-long battle with skin cancer. STREATOR – Marjorie E. Judy, 86, of Streator passed away Saturday evening, December 2, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family after a year-long battle with skin cancer.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 7, at Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator, with Rev. Anne Ferguson officiating.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service.

Burial will be in Mazon Brookside Cemetery, Mazon. Her grandchildren, Edward, Richard and Michael Burash, and nephews, George and John Sutton and Kenneth Adkins will serve as pallbearers.

Marjorie was born September 11, 1931 in Morris, daughter of Henry and Edna Finch Sutton. She married Richard Judy October 16, 1954 in Mazon. He preceded her in death March 28, 2012.

She is survived by one son, Henry Judy of Springfield; and one daughter Peggy (Edward) Burash of Mark; three grandchildren: Edward (Taryn) Burash, McNabb; Richard Burash, Hennepin; and Michael (Jeanette) Burash of Mackinaw; five great-grandchildren: Zoe, Natalie, Mason, Bodyn and Barett Burash; and a sister, Lois (Charles) Adkins of Mazon.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, George, Glenn and Donald Sutton.

Marjorie had been employed by Illinois Bell in Morris and Sears Roebuck in Streator. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Streator.

She attended Mazon grade schools and was a graduate of Mazon-Verona-Kinsman High School, class of 1949.

Marjorie loved her family. She truly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She had many wonderful friends and so many fond memories of their times together. She had an inner strength that amazed all who knew her. She was an avid golfer and bowler. In her later years, she loved to watch Illinois and the Packers play.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or the charity of the donor’s choice.

