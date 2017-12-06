Loleyne J. Knox

RANSOM – Loleyne J. “Chita” Knox, 65, of Ransom passed away Sunday, November 26, 2017 at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa.

Chita was born October 11, 1952 in Streator, daughter of Lowell and Audrey Schmitt Plymire. She married James Knox July 29, 1972. He survives.

Also surviving are children: Amy (Jon) Stevens and James L. Knox, both of Ransom; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her mother, of Ransom; two brothers, Mick (Linda) Plymire of Ransom and Kurt (Janet) Plymire of Streator; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Chita attended Ransom Grade School and Streator High School. She enjoyed being on the computer doing research and playing games, and mostly loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at noon, Wednesday, November 29, at Winterrowd Funeral Home in Streator.

Burial: Allen Township Cemetery, Ransom.

Visitation: 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday.

Memorials may be made to the family of Chita Knox.