PONTIAC – Joshua J. Ehrhardt, 39, of Pontiac passed away Sunday, December 3, 2017 at 11:49 p.m., at OSF St. James Medical Center, Pontiac.

Visitation will be today, Wednesday, December 6, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Duffy-Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac. The rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Adam Cesarek Thursday, December 7, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Pontiac.

Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Loretto.

Joshua was born July 4, 1978 in Pontiac, son of Ray (Heidi) Ehrhardt of Emington and Becky (Ron) (Finney) Ruppe of Saune-min. They survive.

Also surviving are his sons, Brayden Ehrhardt of Dwight and Jacob Travis of Pontiac; siblings: Bryan Ruppe of Saunemin; Jamie (Tommy Oelschlager) Ehrhardt of Dwight; Katie Ruppe of Kempton; Lindsey Ruppe of Pontiac; Shandalle (John) Allen of Beaverville; Angela (Armando Valenzuela) Ehrhardt of Pontiac; Stephanie (Jonathan) Donahue of Bloomington; Edward (Rachel VanDrimmelen) Ehrhardt of Dwight; step – grandmother, Betty Miller of Meadows; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Joshua was a graduate of Tri-Point High School, class of 1996. He enjoyed auto racing, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Memorials may be made to the Fresenius Kidney Care Pontiac, 804 W. Madison, Pontiac, IL 61764 or the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

