John H. Doughan

PONTIAC – John H. "Pepsi" Doughan, 84, of Pontiac passed away Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 2:56 a.m. at OSF St. James Medical Center, Pontiac.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 10, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac. The rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m.

His funeral service will be Monday, December 11, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Pontiac. Father David Sabel will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Pontiac.

John was born July 7, 1933 in Odell, son of Thomas P. and Hazel L. Puffer Doughan. He married Marie Lucille Overocker January 24, 1953 in Odell. She passed away May 22, 2006.

Surviving are his children: Patrick J. (Christi) Doughan of Taos, N.M.; Michael J. (Karen) Doughan of Winston Salem, N.C.; Philip G. (Sabine) Doughan of Aachen, Germany; Thomas P. Doughan and Regina “Gina” M. (William) Manker of Pontiac.

Also surviving are a sister, Rita Bolen of Odell; grandchildren: Sarah (Brandon) Queen, Jessica (Doug) Streicher, Emily Manker and Kaitlyn Manker, Amy (Josh) Clark, Stephanie (Jeff) Barcelona, and Lindsey Doughan; and his great-grandchildren: Callie and Maddie Clark.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; and four sisters: Mary Ellen Blue, Theresa Wilson, Loraine Fouts and Monica Nagler.

John was educated in and graduated from St. Paul Grade and High School in Odell. He was a supervisor for Caterpillar for more than 45 years, the last 11 being spent doing interviews across the United States. He also worked for District 429 and St. Mary’s School.

A member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pontiac, John served in the United States Navy from 1951-55 during the Korean Conflict, and four years in the Naval Reserve.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the State Police; Pontiac VFW; American Legion in Odell; Knights of Columbus in Pontiac; Pontiac Sports-man’s Club; past member of the Pontiac Moose, Odell Fire and Rescue for almost 20 years, served on the Odell Village Board for 2.5 terms; taught adult Scout training and was a Boy Scout leader.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to St. Mary’s School, St. Mary’s Church, or Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be made to the family at:

duffyfuneralhome.com