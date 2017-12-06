Douglas L. Chalkey

STREATOR – Douglas L. “Doug” Chalkey, 65, of Streator passed away Tuesday morning, November 28, 2017 at his home. STREATOR – Douglas L. “Doug” Chalkey, 65, of Streator passed away Tuesday morning, November 28, 2017 at his home.

Doug was born February 26, 1952 at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul to William J. and Ruth Clements Chalkey.

He is survived by a daughter, Crystal Chalkey of Pontiac; twin sister, Deanna “Dee” Chalkey of Streator; brothers: Dennis Chalkey and Tim (LouAnn) Chalkey, both of Streator; and Tom (Sue) Chalkey of Sugar Grove; and sister, Rhonda Phillis of Streator; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Doug attended Streator Grade Schools and graduated from Streator High School in 1970. He was formerly employed at LSC Communication (formerly RR Donnelley) in Dwight.

He enjoyed fishing, going to Chix’ Restaurant for coffee, having a good fuzzy navel or a screwdriver drink, listening to classic rock, going to the river boat in Peoria, and doing bingo scratch off tickets, and spending time with his daughter. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Saturday, December 2, at 11:30 a.m., in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator.

Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers were his brothers, Dennis, Tom and Tim Chalkey; nephews, Michael, Alex, Aaron and Tom Chalkey, Jr.; and friend, Kevin Huey.

Visitation was Friday from 4 until 7 p.m. and Saturday, 10 until 11 a.m. at Winterrowd Funeral Home, Streator.

Memorials may be made in his name to the American Lung Association.