FAIRBURY – Louise Allen, 87, of Fairbury passed away at 7:21 p.m., Friday, November 24, 2017 at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m., Friday, December 1, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, and one hour preceding the services on Saturday at the church.

Her funeral will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fairbury. Pastor Tom Krieger will officiate.

Cremation will be accorded following the services, with burial at a later date.

Louise was born January 4, 1930 in Ford County, daughter of Ralph and Ruth Decker Hahn. She married Lowell Allen October 10, 1975. He survives.

Also surviving are her children: Beverly (Bob) Pearce of Freeland, Washington, and Janet Brady of Dwight; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and son-in-law, Brad Brady.

Louise was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Fairbury, where she was a faithful servant. She was a secretary at Fairbury Cable Company for several years.

Louise’s welcoming and fun-loving demeanor will be deeply missed by so many. She was much loved and loved much.

She will be sorely missed by her family.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or South Eastern Livingston County Ambulance Service.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com