DWIGHT – Karen Nelson, 75, of Dwight passed away Sunday, November 26, 2017 at her home in Dwight surrounded by her family. DWIGHT – Karen Nelson, 75, of Dwight passed away Sunday, November 26, 2017 at her home in Dwight surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m., Friday, December 1, at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Funeral services and burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Streator, at a later date.

Karen was born September 12, 1942 in Dwight, daughter of William R. and Lillian Seeman Borglin.

She is survived by son: William “Bill” Nelson of Dwight; daughter, Kimeri (Darrin) Shull of Dwight; stepdaughters: Peggy Mcpherson of Joliet; Lisa Cavanaugh of Joliet; grandchildren: Austin and River Nelson, R.J. Rodrick of Dwight; Amanda Rodrick of Cornell; step-grandchildren: Stephanie and Ryan Seifer of Kankakee; great-grandchildren: Shane and Maverick LeRoy of Cornell; many friends and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and stepson, Thomas Nelson.

Karen graduated from Streator High School and worked locally for RR Donnelley, Coils Inc., was a Dwight Elementary School lunch aide, and at Clapp’s Supermarket and Deli.

Karen will be dearly missed by her family, friends and beloved cat, Wille.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at:

calvertmemorial.com