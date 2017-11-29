DWIGHT – Alice Adele Zimmerman passed away at 11:36 p.m., Friday, November 17, 2017 shortly after birth at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago.

Funeral services: private for the family, and private family burial in Round Grove Cemetery, rural Campus.

Alice was born to her loving parents, Jeremy and Leanne Zimmerman, Friday, November 17, 2017 at 1:36 p.m. in Chicago. Her parents survive in Braidwood.

She is also survived by grandparents: Cheryl (John) Benac of Plainfield; Larry (Renne) Zimmerman of Lockport; and Alan and Holly Nielsen of Dwight; her aunt, Jeanette (Ronald) Fugger of New Lenox; her uncle, Mark (Kayle Jo Coffman) Nielsen of South Wilmington; and cousins, Bryndle Nielsen and Jaxon Fugger.

She was preceded in death by an aunt, Katherine Nielsen.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, and condolences sent to the family at www.hagermemorial.com

Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, was in charge of arrangements.