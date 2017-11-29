ODELL – Arlene C. Armstrong, 82, of Odell passed away Saturday, November 25, 2017 in a private care home where she had been residing. ODELL – Arlene C. Armstrong, 82, of Odell passed away Saturday, November 25, 2017 in a private care home where she had been residing.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 2, until the 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ransom. Fr. Anthony Ego will celebrate the Mass.

Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dwight.

Arlene was born October 27, 1935 in rural Ransom, daughter of John and Mary Gorman Daniher. She married John P. Armstrong November 17, 1956 in St. Patrick’s Church, Ransom. He preceded her in death on December 13, 1980.

She is survived by a daughter, Sheila (Steve) Brockman of Streator; grandchildren: Molly Daniher Brockman, Kathleen Marie Brockman and Sean Armstrong Brockman, all of Streator; great-grandchildren: Isaac and Isabel; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Jeanette Myers, Frances Wilson-Heddens, and Mary Catherine DelFava; and a brother, Kevin Daniher.

Born and raised in rural Ransom, she started her education in a one-room schoolhouse in Allen Township. She later attended Ransom Grade School and graduated from Dwight High School.

She lived in the Ransom, Dwight and Odell areas through the years.

Arlene worked at the John Deere Implement in Dwight as a bookkeeper; Custom Farm Seed in Dwight as an office manager; and retired from The Paper in Dwight as an administrative assistant.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Odell and the Catholic Daughters of America.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Bright Focus Foundation.

Condolences may be left for the family at:

www.solontelford.com