Donald G. Heinrich

DWIGHT – On Saturday, November 18, 2017 Donald Glen “Tiny” Heinrich passed away suddenly at his home in Dwight as a result of complications after a fire started in his garage.

Don was born in Pontiac March 19, 1964 and was a lifelong resident of Dwight. He was a graduate of Dwight Township High School, class of 1982. After high school, he attended Parkland College, where he studied small engine repair, and then achieved the status of Master Mechanic.

He proudly opened his own business, “Don’s Small Engine Repair Shop,” in Dwight. As the years went on, Don mastered the art of fixing anything and everything. He could always be found tinkering around in his garage. One of his proudest moments was winning “Salesman of the Year” for Country Clipper Lawn Mowers.

He enjoyed socializing with all of his friends, whether it was at the local barbershop or having a backyard barbecue. In the small town of Dwight, Don knew everyone and everyone knew him.

Although he was nicknamed “Tiny,” he was known to be the biggest Teddy Bear with a huge heart. He enjoyed taking road trips and loved the beach.

Don will be remembered not only for his sense of humor and social personality, but also for his love for animals and children. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Don is survived by his siblings: Jerry (Connie) Heinrich, Tom (Becky) Heinrich, Carol (David) Winters, and Melody Heinrich; his nieces and nephews: Todd (Marta) Heinrich, Tim (April) Heinrich, Aaron (Andria) Winters, Karin (Rory Koontz) Winters, and Mike Heinrich.

Also surviving are his longtime companion and girlfriend of 17 years, Lillian Saluska, and her children: Brandi (Jim) Smith, Christopher Skeen and Tiffany Skeen; Lillian’s grandchildren: Abbi, Caiden and Carter Smith; Kendall, Autumn, Georgia, Johnny and Jaice Skeen; his beloved feline companions, “Little Bit,” “Belle,” and “Junior”; and several great-nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Ruth Jacobsgaard Heinrich; and his beloved best canine friend, “Strudel.”

A Memorial Visitation was held from 9 until 11 a.m., Saturday, November 25, at The Country Mansion in Dwight. Services were from 11 until 12 noon, with Pastor Victor Randall, Jr. officiating.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to cover expenses and to pay tribute to the Dwight Fire Department, Police Department and EMS.

You may visit his Memorial Tribute at:

www.fredcdames.com

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home.